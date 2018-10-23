Senate’s plenary today and issue of sitting arrangement 

Going by pandemonium that took place in the hallowed chamber of the Senate last week over sitting arrangements to which the Senate President, Bukola Saraki directed the Clerk, Nelson Ayewoh , to put in order before today’s plenary, Taiye Odewale recaps issues that led to it and possible fallouts today.

Hierarchical sitting order

As prescribes in Senate’ standing order 11, sitting arrangements for the 109 Senators should be done in form of majority and minority lines.

While Senators elected on the platform of the party which has the majority seats in the senate like the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has 55 members now, are expected to sit on the right hand side of seats and those in the centre of the hallowed chamber directly facing the seat of the Senate President.

Specifically, those belonging to political parties with minority membership as it is with Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has 49 members, Action Democratic Alliance (ADC) two members, Social Democratic Party (SDP) one member, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) one member and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) one member, are expected to sit on the two roles facing the left hand side of the seat of the Senate President.

In addition to this, the rule specifies further that while the Deputy Senate President regardless of the party he or she belongs to should sit on the first seat at the centre directly facing the seat of the Senate President as Presiding officer 2, the remaining seats on that role are to be occupied by senators holding the principal officership positions of the majority party like majority leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Majority leader and Deputy Whip.

It is same with seats on the first role of the eats on the left hand side of the Senate President’s seat which must be occupied by senators holding the principal officership positions of the minority party like Minority leader, Deputy Minority leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip.

Other seats

Also the rule went further to specify how seats of the remaining 99 out of the 109 senators should be allocated across the two divides of majority and minority parties in order of ranking and non ranking senators. While ranking senators that is, senators who are second, third, fourth or fifth timers are expected to sit within the roles closer to the seat of the Senate President, those who are first timers, are expected to sit on roles far behind in the hallow chamber across the two divides of majority and minority segments.

Implication of defection on sitting order

Though as specified in the rule book and practised over the years across the two chambers of the National Assembly, at the beginning of the 8th Senate in June 2015, seats for the various senators were allocated in that order by the clerk , but distortion of such arrangement came in July this year with gale of defections across party lines.

While the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the APC to the PDP in July this year, has no sitting implications since as the Chief Presiding officer, he has permanent seats allocated for that at the frontage of the middle of the hallowed chamber, that of the former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, who defected from PDP to APC in August has serious implications in sitting arrangement.

Akpabio as a minority leader from June 2015 to August 2018, sat on the first seat on the front role of the segment on the left handside of the Seat of the senate president now occupied by Senator Abiodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) as the new Minority Leader.

Though penultimate week when the Senate resumed from its 11- week recess, issues were not raised as regards where Akpabio should sit but last week, precisely during the Wednesday plenary , the issue came up and even led to rowdy session for about 30 minutes.

The pandemonium which was triggered by attempt made by the former minority leader, Godswil Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom North West) to react to an allegation made by Senator Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North East) from a seat without microphone led to near physical assaults among senators of the two major parties , the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpan’s stir hornets’ nest

Trouble started when Akpan who rose through order 43 of the Senate standing rule under self explanation, alleged that leaders of APC in Akwa Ibom State were plotting to scuttle gubernatorial election scheduled for March 2, 2019 to pave way for an isolated election to be rigged with federal might.

“Mr President, I rise through Order 43 under self explanation to draw the attention of Senate and by extension, the good people of Nigeria to plot being hatched by leadership of the APC in Akwa Ibom State to cause mayhem in the state during the gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, March 2, 2019 across 29 states in the country .

“The plot of the Akwa Ibom APC chieftains to scuttle the election in the state through violence is to ensure cancellation of the election in the State on that day for an isolated exercise later, upon which the so called federal might would now be used to rig it in favour of their candidate.

“Akwa Ibom is a PDP state that is working and well known to all Nigerians. It is a very peaceful state, the reason why I am raising this alarm on the planned violence against the state in 2019 general elections by APC leaders in the State.

Apparently infuriated by Akpan’s submissions noted by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Akpabio immediately attempted to react through a different point of order but was rebuffed by Saraki for allegedly sitting in a wrong place without a microphone.

Lawan’s gospel of disorganized sitting order

Saraki’s action worsened the situation with the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe North), jumping up from his seat to kick against the action.

According to him, sitting arrangement in the senate had been disorganized since July when senators defected from APC to PDP and vice versa.

“Mr President, I agree as a ranking senator that there should be arrangement of sitting in the senate along majority and minority lines but the gale of defections that happened across party lines within the last few months had altered it very seriously, the very reason we need to be very cautious in the way we run our affairs for the remaining seven months “, he said.

Even efforts made by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu to restore sanity through a point of order proved abortive as the duo of the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and Kabiru Marafa (APC Zamfara Central) interrupted him by shouting that Akpabio should be allowed to speak in an already charged atmosphere where Senators like Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi West ) openly inviting the APC senators for physical combat and Emmanuel Paulker arguing against allowing Akpabio to react since Akpan’s allegation came under order 43.

Saraki’s admant act

The Senate President however quickly intervened by explaining that Akpabio was prevented from speaking as a result of wanting to do so from a seat without microphone and not allocated to him by the clerk of the Senate , Nelson Ayewoh.

“Distinguished colleagues, I never prevented Akpabio from speaking but he cannot do so from a seat without microphone and allocated to him by the clerk of the Senate.

“He should go to a seat with microphone to make his submission and as a way of preventing this type of problem, the clerk should before Tuesday next week (today), ensure that sitting arrangement for senators along the lines of majority and minority parties should be carried out “.

Akpabio’s apology

But when finally allowed to speak from Senator Ndume’s seat, Akpabio, who had earlier demanded for apology from the Senate for being so treated, apologised to his colleagues for the pandemonium and told them that for peace to reign, he will defer his reaction to another legislative day.

“This is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not of any political parties, the very reason we should be bipartisan in our conduct.

“I want to apologise to my colleagues for raising my voice earlier on and hold my peace by not making any reaction to the allegation made by Senator Akpan “, he said.

Would such an arrangement make about 15 APC senators who have defected to PDP move from the right hand side of the chamber to the left hand side and Senators like Fatimah Raji Rasaki, who has defected from PDP to APC, move from the left hand side of the segment to the right hand side?

Today’s plenary session will surely provide the answers.

Quote

While the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from the APC to the PDP in July this year, has no sitting implications since as the Chief Presiding officer, he has permanent seats allocated for that at the frontage of the middle of the hallowed chamber, that of the former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, who defected from the PDP to the APC in August has serious sitting order implications.

