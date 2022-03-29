Senate’s use of legal instrument for economic diversification   

The Senate last week came up with different approach on economic diversification. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

History of economic diversification

Successive governments in Nigeria right from the second republic during the late President Shehu Shagari led civilian administration, have made series of attempts to diversify the nation’s economy from mono product, driven by oil revenue to multiple products.

Such attempts as clearly obtainable from relevant records, were anchored on policy pronouncements without any law or decree during military regimes to back them up.

Senate’s new approach

However, the Senate on Wednesday last week on the strength of a bill sponsored by its Deputy Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), came up with new approach anchored on legal instrument for the overdue diversification of the nation’s economy.

The Senate reasoned that an Economic Diversification Council that will serve as special purpose vehicle to urgently facilitate diversification of the economy should be created.

The council as explained in the bill and passed for second reading, will be self funding after take off grant of N1.618billion for the first year.

Lead debate on the Bill

Senator Abdullahi in his lead debate on the piece of legislation titled: “A bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Economic Diversificaton Council and to provide for comprehensive framework, structures, programmes and schemes for strengthening capacity development in that direction”, said the new approach would be a departure from policy pronouncements of the past to required legal instrument.

“Specifically, the objectives of this Bill is to have a legislative framework for diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“It includes the establishment and maintenance of programmes for the overall development of the Nigerian economy, more especially, to encourage the growth of Nigerian industries, services, technologies in order to diversify the Nigerian economy and raise the standard of living in Nigeria to a reasonable level.

“The critical and urgent need for the diversification of the Nigerian economy to guarantee a prosperous economic future for both the present and unborn generations of Nigerians must no longer be glossed over, if Nigeria is to be kept alive.

“Nigeria need to move away, and , very quickly too, from over reliance on the unstable petroleum revenue to a well-focused diversified economy where the key sectors of the economy like the ICT, Solid minerals, health, manufacturing, power, agriculture and maritime sectors will be productively utilized to provide sources of sustainable revenues for the economy”, he stressed.

The senator posited: “Nigeria’s economic fortunes are tied to the ups and downs of the market for oil, which accounts for more than half of the country’s revenue. Nigeria’s crude oil proceeds fell by 41.60% in the first quarter of 2021 to $6.48 billion (bn) from $11.1bn in the first quarter of 2020.

“Attempts to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on oil have been defined by the mantra of “economic diversification”. Despite various loans, reforms and policies, millions of Nigerians continue to remain impoverished. COVID-19 coupled with rising debt profiles, have brought the issue of diversification to a new level of urgency.

“Due to the whims of the world crude oil market, an oil-based mono-economy like Nigeria cannot achieve economic stability. The relationship between the global oil market and the Nigerian economy means that whenever the oil market sneezes, Nigeria catches a cold.

“For instance, from 2010 to 2015, Nigeria’s GDP grew at an average of 5.53% every year. However, in the aftermath of the oil shock in 2016, economic growth slowed and the economy went into an outright recession”.

Diversification, according to him, “helps to mitigate volatility and provides a more sustainable path for equitable growth and development. It is even more crucial now, given the slower global economy and the pressing need in many developing nations to boost revenue.

“It entails not just a transition away from reliance on a few commodities, but also structural transformation, as seen by improved productivity, growth, and development. It facilitates the diversification of factors of production, trade and revenue through various dimensions. Inadequate infrastructure, such as a lack of proper transportation and frequent power outages, makes it difficult for firms, particularly in the industrial sector, to thrive.

“Lack of infrastructure raises the cost of producing and processing products, potentially leading to a rise in commodity prices. Weak infrastructure also discourages foreign direct investment (FDI) because of the high prices of energy, water, and transportation dangers”.

He lamented that despite various loans, reforms and policies by both present and past governments. millions of Nigerians continue to remain impoverished.

“Diversification helps to mitigate volatility and provides a more sustainable path for equitable growth and development.

“It is even more crucial now, given the slower global economy and the pressing need in many developing nations to boost revenue”, he said.

He gave example of Malaysia to embellish his argument by saying: “since gaining independence in 1963, Malaysia effectively diversified its economy from one dependent on agriculture and commodities to one based on robust manufacturing and service sectors”.

Considering the importance and the integrated nature of economic diversification, deliberate effort was put in place in developing this bill whereby many critical stakeholder groups were engaged in robust deliberations to x-ray and scrutinize the bill.

Stakeholders to scrutinise bill

The groups according to him “are Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA);Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Nigerian Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (NASME); Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI); Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN); and Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN)”.

The Bill in order to clear any form of ambiguity as to the meaning of “economic diversification” defined economic diversification in clause 374 as, “the process of shifting the Nigerian economy away from the dependence on petroleum as the single source of income to the Federal Government towards multiple sources from other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“It makes for inter-sector synergies among the key sectors of the economy and to maximize these all important synergies, a Council is to be created as a special purpose vehicle to ensure strict implementation of the provisions of the Bill when enacted into law.

The Board of the Council sought to be created, he explained, “is to be headed by the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Ministers of key sectors like solid minerals, trade and investment, agriculture, health, finance, communication and digital economy, science & technology, Governor of the Central Bank, and key stakeholders in the private sector in these sectors, among others, are to be members of this Board of the Council to ensure that high level policy decisions are not only taken but shall be implemented.

The inclusion of the Vice President as the Vice Chairman of the Council, according to him, “will also indirectly bring the Nigerian Economic Council which comprises of state governors to buy into the economic development policies of the Federal Government in the various critical sectors of the Nigerian economy”.

Making reference to recent report by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG 2022), he warned: “Nigeria cannot afford to continue with its business-as-usual approach in policymaking and execution.

“The heightened insecurity and social vices in several parts of the country is proof that when some segments of the population are left behind, it will not only offset the gains made… but will also deprive the country of much-needed investments that are needed to ensure sustainable growth and development.

“These realities are not lost on us as we had clearly stated in our legislative agenda for the 9th Senate that one of our top priorities in legislation is the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“Specifically, the objectives of this Bill, is to have a legislative framework for diversification of the Nigerian economy. It includes the establishment and maintenance of programmes for the overall development of the Nigerian economy, more especially, to encourage the growth of Nigerian industries, services, technologies in order to diversify the Nigerian economy and raise the standard of living of persons living in Nigeria to a reasonable level”, he stressed.

All the Senators who contributed to debate on the bill, supported its passage for second reading and accordingly referred it to the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs for further legislative inputs within the next four weeks.