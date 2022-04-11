Senator Abba-Aji to Tinubu: Osinbajo ‘ll win APC ticket, emerge President

An Arewa elder and former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to two former Presidents, Senator Muhammed Abba Aji, has declared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will clinch the presidential ticket of the party and eventually win the general election.

The former senator said among the array of presidential aspirants, Professor Osinbajo “is objectively the best and he is set to win the party primaries and the 2023 presidential elections.”

Speaking with newsmen Monday in Abuja, Abba Aji said Osinbajo has a solid support base in the North, along with thriving circles of influential supporters across the South.

Senator Abba Aji who is one of the Arewa elders in the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), a pro-Osinbajo lobby group also applauded the spontaneous nationwide celebrations that greeted Osinbajo’s declaration for the 2023 presidency.

“I have been in politics since the early 80s and I can tell you that the Nigerian electorate is now much wiser, much more discerning and sophisticated than what you had in the past; the spontaneous rallies are a show of strength, asserting the power of the real people and It is a strong pointer to Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s very bright chances for ultimate electoral victory,” he said.

Abba Aji described Tinubu as a great party leader who should feel vindicated that the good idea brought forward in the person of Osinbajo has continued to flourish.

“Asiwaju is a great leader of our party and his rile in bringing about an Osinbajo Vice Presidency has been vindicated; having performed creditably, impressing President Buhari and millions of Nigerians.”

Senator Abba Aji who stressed that the security situation in his home state of Borno has vastly improved under the Buhari administration further noted that Osinbajo greatly impressed Nigerians with his performances during the period when he acted as President.

“His (Osinbajo’s) chances are very bright in the view of most people that I have interacted with; he is better than anyone else but we are in a democracy and others also have a right to present themselves and increase the choices available to the electorate,” he said.