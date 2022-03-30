Senator Abiru celebrates Tinubu at 70

The chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his landmark 70th birthday.

Abiru, a retired bank Chief Executive and former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance in a congratulatory message signed by him, described the former Lagos state Governor as a leader of leaders with unrivalled capacity of discovering star talents who will add value to people’s lives.

Senator Abiru said, “On behalf of my family, and the great people of Lagos East Senatorial District, I heartily congratulate our revered National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your landmark 70th birthday.

“Sir, your leadership capacity and ability to headhunt star talents that will deliver great services to the people is never contestable. I belong to that class of outstanding professionals you encouraged to have a stint in public service for the greater good of the people. The learning curve remains valuable even now as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The transformational government you led in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 is still being referenced till date across the land. You rescued a state at the edge of a precipice. In education, health, waste management and road infrastructure, you delivered exceptionally .

“Sir, there is no doubt in my mind that Nigeria will experience an impressive transformation if your patriotic quest to provide quality leadership at this critical period in the nation’s history is acceded.

“Asiwaju, on this milestone, I sincerely pray that God should grant your heart desires and give you good health and vitality as you age gracefully!”