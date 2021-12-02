Senator Aduda, Dino Melaye storm Gwagwalada as football coaches stage award night

The commercial nerve center of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada will be the center of attraction this weekend as the Gwagwalada Football Coaches hold its maiden edition of Gwagwalada Football Coaches Award and Fund raising ceremony.

The event will hold on Friday 3 December at the Yesmin Event Centre, Gwagwalada – Abuja.

Some of the awardees on that day will include Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Phillip Aduda, FCT Honourable Minister of State, Hajia Ramotu Tijani, Senator Dino Melaye, former president of the NFF Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Justice Mwanda Balami, Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council Honourable Obama, Alhaji Ahmed Jalingo CEO, Season Seven, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, Barrister Tunde Bucknor, Chairman FCT Football Association Mukthar Adams, first Leader of the Gwagwalada Football Coaches Council, who incidentally was the immediate past First Vice Chairman of FCT Football Association Mr Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu Ndi Abia) among others.

According to the host, and the present Leader of the Gwagwalada Football Council Barrister Justice Ayodele, the program is in recognition of the the efforts made by the various individuals in the development of football in the Area Council and beyond, and also to raise funds in support of the football development programs in the Area Council and awakening the consciousness of the youths of the need to embrace football fully as a way of vocation and career.

