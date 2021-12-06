Senator Al-Makura bags NBA award

Senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Umar Tanko Almakura, has received the award of excellence by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin branch.

He was bestowed with the award at a dinner and award night organized by the NBA in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The award was conferred on Senator Al-Makura in recognition of his numerous contributions towards the development of the country in politics, business, governance, charity and humanity.

The award was presented to Senator Al-Makura by the Kwara state Governor Alhaji Abdul Rahman Adulrazaq, to the delegation led by a former Attorney General and commissioner for Justice Nassarawa state and secretary of council of legal education, Alhaji Yusuf Shehu.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Almakura thanked the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, for bestowing on him such a distinguished award.

He underscored the important role judges and lawyers play in moulding society, maintaining law and order, and upholding the rule of law.

Al-Makura donated the sum of N2 million and law reports worth N1 million to NBA, Ilorin branch, as he pledged to continue to do his best towards the betterment of society and the country.

Chairman of NBA Ilorin branch, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Bello, earlier in a press briefing, congratulated the awardees for their meritorious service to the association and humanity in general and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

Other beneficiaries were Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Alhaji A. U. Mustapha, SAN and Mr. Y. C. Maikyau SAN and many others.

