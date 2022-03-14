Senator Bassey Akpan will be next Akwa Ibom governor – Ekpenyong



The Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Dr Christopher Ekpenyong, has disclosed that God revealed to him that Senator Obong Bassey Akpan popularly known as OBA would be the next governor of Akwa Ibom.

Akpan who is the Senator representing Akwa Ibom Northeast at the red chambers on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently vying for governorship position in the state.

Receiving the governorship aspirant in his country home in Obot Akara on Saturday, Ekpeyong extolled Akpan’s sterling qualities and laudable achievements both as former commissioner of Finance and a Senator.

Addressing the mammoth crowd which turned the private consultative visit into a carnival of sort, the former deputy governor insisted that the aspirant has the pedigree needed to move the state to the next level.

“I dont know what others are saying and what they heard. All I know is that God has told me that OBA is the best governorship aspirant for Akwa Ibom at this time. OBA has the experience, he has the connection. With him, we can go to bed and sleep.

“You have been a pride to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. Of course, if we want to follow the American system, if you were not vying for governorship, you are eminently qualified to vie for the presidency of Nigeria. I am aware that you are experienced, you know how Nigeria is and where to tap the resources for the good of our people. I know you have the capacity.” Ekpenyong said.

Ekpenyong, who said nobody can intimidate him to accept what is not good for his people, added, “they want a governor who would know the peculiar problems of the state and has the contacts to deploy for their solutions.

“OBA, since your heart is very clear, I know that you will change the circumstances of these men and women. As a former banker, you know that these people need welfare and banking investments. What they need is development. If you go to Ini, you can change the environment into a rice belt so we can also have rice pyramid. From Obot Akara to Etim Ekpo to Ika, we have the best palm oil.” he said.

Akpan had earlier informed the former deputy governor that his aspiration would leverage on God, his experience, connection with the people and knowledge of their peculiar challenges to serve Akwa Ibom better when elected.

‘The welfare of Youths is very paramount towards sustaining the peace for the development of the state. Leveraging the gains of the past administrations will provide a veritable ground for us to address Youth unemployment by generating a resourceful data bank to identify the gaps and core issues limiting the development of our Youths to enable them become self-reliant,” he noted.

He assured that he had tailored a development roadmap that would enable his administration when elected to solve local problems using local solutions.