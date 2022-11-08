Senator blames Nigeria challenges on bad governance 

The current challenges facing the county has been attributed to bad governance and lack of good leadership with capabilities at all tiers of governance.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi representing Ogun West district, Ilaro, stated this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, at the inauguration of Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership (MGGEL) in the South-west.

Senator Odebiyi who was represented by Ayo Olubori, opined that it is quite unfortunate a good number of people at the corridor of power does not have any bearing in governance, with less capability of leadership.

He said majority of people at the leadership positions in the country does not have the needed quality that can produce good and meaningful results for good governance.

Senator Odebiyi posits that the more reason the inauguration of the movement for good governance and ethical leadership could not have come in a better time like this that the 2023 general elections is at the corner.

He noted that the movement is targeting good governance and ethical leadership across the nation body politics at all levels.

Earlier the convener and director general of the group, Ambassador Henry Kehinde Bello, said the aim of the group is to enthrone a government that will produce quality governance and ethical leadership in the next general elections in the country.