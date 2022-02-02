Senator Bullachuwa’s incautious response



In an audio clip that has gone viral, a constituent in a conversation with Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa of Bauchi North, Bauchi state tabled two important personal demands. He first sought for prayers and goodwill from the senator on his upcoming marriage, after which he pleaded with the distinguished senator to secure a job for him. Without mincing words, the senator outrightly turned down all the requests and insisted that those were not his core responsibilities.

The senator may be right; according to the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the primary functions of the legislature is to make laws and exercise some oversight to ensure that Acts of the National Assembly are obeyed. The oversight function is certainly the continuing review by the legislature of how effectively the executive arm is carrying out the legislative mandate.

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, when President Olusegun Obasanjo ran the affairs of the country for an uninterrupted eight years. At that time, we knew nothing about constituency projects; the federal lawmakers complained that the electorate had mistaken their responsibility for that of the executive arm of government in the building of infrastructure like boreholes, culverts, roadway pavement, empowerment, etc.

Out of sheer concern to those in the legislature, the federal government introduced constituency projects, where provisions were made in the budget for the aforementioned projects. The aim is ease the suffering of the people and attend to their immediate needs, which, sadly, some lawmakers connive with MDAs to shortchange the system for their selfish interests.

It is the legislature’s role to fight for equal distribution if particular regions are underserved. If the Federal Character Commission, FCC, was doing its job, a constituent has no business approaching his legislator for employment so long as the constituent is qualified. What if those people were taken advantage of? Where would they turn to for help? Who will fight for their legal rights?

Agreed, your representative has no business offering you prayer or talking when you’re getting married. Besides, the constituency offices are there to listen to your suggestions and observations when the need arises. However, do all representatives have offices to listen to pertinent issues, whether direct or written?

However, if a constituency is denied what is rightfully theirs, it is the legislature’s responsibility to ensure that their rights, including employment, are not violated.

Besides, it’s unethical to record anyone without his knowledge; in fact, it’s a breach of trust. When such events occur, many people’s reputation suffers. In the same vein, our representatives should be as gracious as our leaders, whom we admire. What impression are we creating for upcoming politicians? Certainly, there’s life after election.

I, therefore, implore our representatives in to treat their subjects with compassion.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,Galadima Mahmoud Street, Kasuwar-Kaji, Azare, Bauchi state