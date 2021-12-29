Senator Bwacha empowers 500 constituents

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has provided empowerment items worth millions of naira to the people of his constituency to improve on their wellbeing.

Distributing the empowerment materials on Wednesday at his Mararaba country, in Ussa local government area of Taraba state, Senator Bwacha said the gesture was a way of appreciating his constituents for finding him worthy to represent them for the third term in the Senate.

While thanking the people for their supporting, he said he could only appreciate the good gesture by giving back to the society.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event, former Taraba state deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Maigeri, commended Senator Bwacha for touching the lives of people in so many ways.

He said the people of Taraba South Senatorial District were proud of the representation of senator in the Red Chambers and urged him to continue to do more to attract dividends of democracy to the state.

Also speaking, Hon. Mark Useni, described Bwacha as an uncommon senator and commended him for bringing succour to his people through various projects and empowerment items. He also pledged his 100 percent loyalty to the senator.

In an interview with one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Samson Habila, who got a tricycle, thanked the senator for his care, adding that with the tricycle, his life will be transformed.

“I thank Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the people’s Senator for this gesture. I thank God for using him to transform my life. God will continue to bless him”, he said.

Items distributed to the people including; 50 tricycles (Keke); 200 motorcycles; and scholarship to over 250 beneficiaries.

Earlier on Monday, December 27, 2021, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha commissioned solar powered water facilities constructed in Lissam, Nyido, Lumbu, and Rufu.

He also commissioned Bwacha’s Office Youth Empowerment Center build by B23 Grassroots Ambassadors, to promote economic and political development of the good people of Ussa local government area.