Senator David Umaru’s second term bid suffers defeat

Sen. David Umaru’s bid for a fresh tenure suffered a major setback on Thursday after he lost the All Progressives Congress ticket to contest the 2019 elections.

At the primary election held in Minna, Umaru, who represents Niger East Senatorial District, polled 5,870 votes to concede the ticket to his challenger, Alhaji Sani Musa, who scored 39,192 votes.

Senator Umaru, 59 years old, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in 1980 and was called to the bar in 1981.

According to the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Alhaji Saidu Akawu, four other aspirants – Shuaibu Gwada, Umar Faruk, Usman Danjijo and Afiniki Dauda scored 2,653, 1,750, 206 and 146 votes respectively.

Akawu commended the party members for demonstrating political maturity in their conduct during the direct primary election, and also praised the aspirants for their patience.

Alhaji Jibril Imam, APC Chairman in Niger, advised party members to mobilise voters toward victory in the senate election next year.

“What we have started doing is a house-to-house campaign to sensitise members of the public on the need to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), and use it to install leaders that would improve their living standards,” he said.

