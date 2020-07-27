Senator distributes empowerment items to 424 constituents in Bauchi



The senator representing Bauchi central Halliru Jika on Sunday distributed various empowerment items to 424 youth and women in his constituency.



Distributing the items to the beneficiaries at Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa local government area of the state, Jika explained that the gesture was part of efforts to fulfill his campaign promises by providing employment opportunities for youth and women.



The senator said items distributed include, 25 cars; 96 motorcycles, 83 tricycles, 50 power generating sets, 130 sewing machines and 40 water pumps, farms tricycles in addition to N10,000 offered to each of the beneficiaries.



He said additional 300 women from six different local governments that made up the constituency benefitted with N3 million cash donation as incentives to start various businesses of their choice.



According to him, the idea of the distribution was to reduce the rate of unemployment among youth and women and encourage the spirit of self reliance, and wealth creation in the society.



He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, adding that many youth and women will continue to benefit from such interventions.



The senator said such motivations will reduce the rate of unemployment and over-dependence among youths, hoping that such motivations will also curb insecurity.



In his speech, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Uba Nana commended the senator for the gesture saying elected politicians should not abandon their electorates but should emulate Jika through execution of constituency programs and provision of intervention.

Related

No tags for this post.