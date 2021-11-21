Senator Goje is over rated

The resignation, recently, of Dr. Hussaina Goje as a member of the Gombe state Executive Council put to rest the uncertainty as to whether or not, the political relationship between her father, Senator Danjuma Goje, and Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has gone sour. Even though many past events that transpired, especially in the last few months on the political streets of Gombe state, were indicative of the existence of a political conflict between the duo, her resignation as a commissioner remains the best signal.

And since the resignation, which according to her was on personal reasons, supporters of the two opposing political forces have been commenting and or arguing in such a manner as to make the political dividing line bolder and thus more conspicuous. More so, many pundits are analysing the situation and making insinuations as to the political future of both Goje and Inuwa. And so, several questions have been left for time to eventually answer.

Meanwhile, even as events unfold, observers of political development both in Gombe state and elsewhere across the country can attempt to answer some of the questions. For instance, the puzzle as to whether or not Goje can stop Inuwa from realising his second term ambition, is one which answer is not far-fetched.

Admittedly, a politician aspiring to an elective position needs more than the votes of the electorate but also the support of the political elite. Surely, popular candidates do lose elections due to lack of support from the political elite. Even at that the Nigerian experience has shown that the level at which an aspirant can manage the pre-election, election and post-election periods is also a major factor of success at the polls.

Thus, in spite the fact that Senator Goje is a political force to reckon with in Gombe state, having been governor for eight years, it is doubtful if he can stop not only Governor Inuwa Yahaya but also any politician aspiring to an elective position, to actualise their ambitions. Aside the factors noted in the last paragraph, there is also the need to know whether or not it was Goje who, in the first instance, single-handedly made Inuwa Yahaya the governor of Gombe state in 2019.

Custodians of history in the Gombe state All Progressives Congress, APC, may recall that Goje had his preferred candidate during that governorship primary election in the party. Emperically, it was Inuwa Yahaya’s calculations and strategies that coasted the Danmajen Gombe to victory at the primaries ahead of the last general elections.

In order to buttress this point, it is important to go down memory lane. During the 2015 general elections, it was well known that Goje and then Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, who were not in the same political party, were not in good terms. If Goje has been the maker of governors in Gombe state, why didn’t he replace the governor with Inuwa Yahaya who was then the APC candidate? The truth is that many politicians in this country are over rated. Many are placed way beyond where they are.

Mukhtar Jarmajo,[email protected] gmail.com