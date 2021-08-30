Senator Gumau’s campaign directors resign over abandonment



Campaign directors of the senator representing Bauchi south Lawal Yahya Gumau, Monday resigned their positions over their alleged abandonment by the lawmaker.



The former directors disclosed their resignation in a press statement issued to our correspondent.



They include Alhaji Aminu Abubakar who was the director general of the senator, former director of publicity Alhaji Salmanu Buzaye and director for disabled people Alhaji Saleh Galambi.



According to them, they abdicated their offices due to their abandonment by the senator and lack of heeding their advice while conducting his activities.



They also accused the senator of preferential treatment in his representation and quarrelling with his political allies who were instrumental to his victory.



The ex directors announced that they would now identify with another senatorial aspirant in the zone Honourable Shehu Buba.