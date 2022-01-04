Senator Kwari assures constituents on more projects in 2022



The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has assured his constituents of more developmental projects in the district in the 2022 fiscal year.

The lawmaker stated this in Kaduna yesterday while receiving representatives of various communities on a visit to registre their appreciation to him for facilitating various capital projects in their communities.

The senator, who based on available records, has facilitated 54 capital projects. They include construction and furnishing of numerous classroom blocks in primary schools, solar-powered boreholes, model primary health care centers, security intervention via construction of police outposts, donation of vehicles, motorcycles, amongst others.

He told his constituents to expect more projects in 2022 as provision has been made to do more.

He said each of the 87 wards in his district will getat least one project by the end of 2022.

Kwari explained that in 2022, focus would be shifted to the provision of water in various communities as over 30 solar-powered boreholes would be drilled. Primary health care centers, according to him, would not be left behind as provision has been made for supply of drugs and equipment.

He stated that a model primary healthcare center would also be constructed in Anchau, Kubau local government area, which will make it four of such facilities facilitated by the senator.

He also revealed to the visiting constituents that work on the Hunkuyi irrigation scheme will continue, along with an earth dam project expected to be executed in Sakadadi, Dogarawa Ward of Sabon Gari Local government area by the Upper Niger Basin Development Authority. He disclosed that more empowerment programmes would be reeled out for the benefit of the constituents.

At the end of the visit, Senator Kwari reiterated appreciation to the constituents for their continuous prayers and support while urging them to continue to pray for the peace and security of Kaduna state in particular and Nigeria in general.