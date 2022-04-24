Senator Manzo condemns bombings in Taraba

Senator Anthony Manzo has condemned the renewed violent attacks and induced explosions in parts of the state that claimed scores of lives and properties.

Bomb explosions were recorded in Ardo kola local government and Nukai areas in Jalingo, Taraba state on Tuesday and Friday respectively.

Senator Manzo who is seeking for gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State ahead of the 2023 general elections , in a statement in Abuja Sunday , tasked security operatives to re – double their efforts in forestalling repeat occurrences of the dastardly acts.

He also enjoined the citizens to cooperate with security operatives by providing credible information to enable them fish out undesirable elements in their midst pointing out that “if citizens cooperate with the security agents, we can fish out the bad eggs living amongst us.

“These criminals live amongst us. The earlier we realize that we are all endangered if we continue to harbour them in our midst and resolve to flush them out, the better and safer for all of us,” he said.

He however, promised that if given the mandate to lead the state in 2023, he will embark on aggressive job creation that will take the unemployed youths out of the streets.

His economic blue print, he added includes but not limited to mechanized farming (Agriculture) and industrialisation.

”With our untapped mineral resources and massive arable lands , we can achieve food sufficiency through Agriculture and we can make Taraba state the economic hub of North East and five top economically viable states in Nigeria,” he stressed.

All these efforts, he added, are targeted towards economic prosperity for all and possibly eliminate crimes and all kind of vices.

