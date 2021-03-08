Senator Okon accuses FG of treating bandits, insurgents with ‘kids gloves’

The pioneer publicity and organizing secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anietie Okon, has chided the way and manner the Buhari led administration is handling the activities of bandits and insurgents in some parts of the North.

Senator Okon a third republic Senator from Akwa Ibom state and national caucus member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party member, who spoke with journalists in Uyo on Sunday, however, wondered why the same federal government descends heavily on agitators in the south- East with full military might.

According to okon, “it’s unfortunate that the Buhari led administration is treating insurgents and bandits with kid gloves leaving bandits to operate freely in some parts of the north on a daily basis, tormenting and dehumanizing Nigerians. Its giving law-abiding Nigerians serious concern that the primary duty of government which is to ensure the security of lives and property is no longer guaranteed under the present administration”.

Okon further regretted that the same government who is overlooking the activities of the bandits and their cohorts who claim to be speaking and negotiating on their behalf in the north is all out to crush unarmed agitators in the south east with full military might.

“federal government has declared war in igbo land, why do they deploy same military aircrafts and might to crush the insurgents and bandits kidnapping women and children daily in Zamfara, kaduna and other parts of the north for huge ransome? I have since stopped recognizing the present government as a government” Senator Okon intoned.

Okon described as inadequate the recent order by the president to security agencies to shoot those brandishing AK47ammunition at sight maintaining that what security agents needs is express permission to wipe out insurgents, criminals and bandits from the country.

According to Okon, “The present administration has furthered divided the country by jettisoning federal character considerations and competence in areas of appointment for parochial tribal and clannish considerations which have further cracked the fragile unity we have achieved earlier in the country, we must work collectively to bring the country back from the brink of disaster”.

Speaking on the recent meeting in Uyo involving Elders and stakeholders from Eket and Uyo senatorial districts on the future of the state, Senator Okon said it’s a solidarity visit by Eket elders to Uyo to thank them for supporting the Governor and also pledge to support uyo senatorial district to produce a governor in 2023.

“2023 is not just about Uyo federal constituency producing a governor, it’s the turn of itu/ibiono federal constituency for the sake of justice and fair play”. He further explained.

He described Governor Udom Emmanuel’s completion agenda as one which will further define the destiny and future of the state and call for the full support of the citizens for its success.