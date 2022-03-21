Senator orders 500 maize thresher machines from NASENI

The technological advancement displayed by the National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) at the just concluded 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO has drawn the attention of investors in the likes of the Senator representing Kano South Senatorial Zone, Sen. Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, who ordered for 500 pieces of maize thresher machine.

The Senator placed the order on Tuesday while inspecting the NASENI exhibition stand recently, during the ‘NASENI Day’ at the just concluded Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo with the theme “sustaining National Economic Growth through Science Technology and Innovation.”

Speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman NASENI Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna said that the agency is committed to developing local capacity and capability for innovations leading to a manufacturing economy in Nigeria.

He insisted that the nation must invest in science and engineering infrastructure both in facilities and human capacity to lift the nation from the doldrums.

“Nigeria must continuously invest in R&D in the areas of STI. The approach of NASENI is collaborative research and partnership with local and foreign counterparts and commercial concern to guarantee export and boost international trade in Nigerian products and services of research and development.

In his address, the Chairman of the occasion, Kola Jamodu, attested that NASENI has helped to boost Government efforts to industrialize Nigeria by ensuring the availability of resources for machine production and others required for mass production.