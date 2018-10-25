Senator raises alarm over gully erosion in Abia

A senator, Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia North), yesterday cried out over a

recent gully erosion in Oguduasaa and Uturu communities of lsukwuato

local government area (LGA) of Abia state.

The lawmaker who raised the issue via a motion he sponsored, lamented

that many communities in the five councils of Abia North (Arochukwu,

Ohafia Bende, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi) are facing serious menace of

gully erosion partly due to increased rainfall causing flooding.

He explained that collapse of the roads connecting the area to Enugu,

Anambra and Ebonyi states has completely separated contiguous

communities of Oguduasaa and Uturu communities from reaching the

Isuikwuato council and beyond, “resulting in loss of lives,

properties, and especially hindering access to crucial farmlands and

limiting the evacuation of food crop at important period of the

harvesting season.”

He further expressed concern that the erosion could collapse the

entire rural agricultural economy of lsuikwuato and Abia North,

especially the communities of Oguduasaa and Uturu, with the consequent

loss of valuable agricultural products and property, with the

attendant results of food insecurity both locally and beyond the

state.

He said the situation requires urgent intervention of government.

The senate, thereafter, urged the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and

Housing, and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to quickly

intervene to restore easy mobility of vehicles, citizens, goods and

services throughout the affected areas of Oguduasaa and Uturu

communities and other communities across the country.

It also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to

provide relief materials to the displaced citizens in the affected

communities of Uturu and Oguduasaa, as well as the other erosion

affected communities of the five councils of Abia North (Arochukwu,

Ohafia, Bende, lsuikwuato and Umunneochi) who are also in limbo.

The lawmakers also asked the Nigerian Ecological Fund and the Nigeria

Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to urgently

collaborate to seek a permanent solution to the endemic gully erosion

menace in Isukauato, Uturu and Oguduasaa, by way of funding and

construction of a new route that links the communities with other

areas and surrounding states.

