Senator Sani Musa declares for APC National chairman contest



The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has expressed interest to vie for the National Chairman posof the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming National Delegates Congress of the party.



Musa who is serving his first term in the Senate stated this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Minna.

He said his intention has been made known to the APC leader and governor of Niger state Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.



He said, “I have informed all the major stakeholders of the party in this state, I also have their support. Majority of the members of the National Assembly especially the Senators and many APC governors have shown support for me. With their support, I will emerge the next National Chairman of the APC.”



He said that he decided to contest the APC National Chairmanship in order to give the millions of youths, women and the downtrodden members in the party good representation.



He promised to bring a new vision and direction in the running of the APC so as to make the most acceptable platform that will continue to foster democratic tenets for constructive development and governance.



He said his major focus will be “to entrench internal democracy within the party and make it the toast for all Nigerians once again.”

Senator Musa said the position of a national chairman is not only limited to former governors but also to persons with immense capability and political sagacity to manage complexity of a big party like APC.