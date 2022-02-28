Senator slams Saraki over comment on Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment

The Senator representing Zamfara West in the Senate, Senator Hassan Lawal Dan – Iya , has taken up the former President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki , for condemning recent impeachment of Mahdi Ali Gusau as Deputy Governor of Zamfara State by the State House of Assembly.

Mahdi Gusau who refused to follow Governor Mattawalle Bello to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), last year, was impeached by the State Assembly members on alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office .

Angered by the development, Saraki in his reaction, described the impeachment as improper which according to him, was done without following laid down procedures .

Irked by the comment, Senator Hassan Lawan in a personally signed statement on Monday in Abuja, told Saraki to stay clear of Zamfara politics .

He accused Saraki of meddling in what he knows little or nothing about , saying ” Zamfara is not Kwara ”

The statement reads in part: “Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki should clearly stare away from Zamfara politics especially as regards his comments on the recent impeachment of the state former Deputy Governor, Mahdi Ali Gusau whose removal followed his gross abuse of office.

“Saraki who is completely ignorant of happenings in Zamfara should know that Zamfara is not Kwara, and therefore not meddle in our affairs by feeding falsehood on many Nigerians on the removal of the state’s Deputy Governor by saying due process was not followed.

“As a former law maker, Bukola who is now known for destroying the decades of the Saraki political dynasty especially in Kwara state and Nigeria in general, should have stated the due process missed in the process.

“There is no missing link in the entire process , from the charges slammed on the impeached Deputy Governor to how the state House of Assembly impecably handled the matter to the investigation of the legal committee set up by the state Chief Judge to submission of the report and then the impeachment.

“Mr. Bukola is absolutely wrong and Zamfara will not accept anyone within and outside, making any attempt to bring us on collision course when we have already moved on positively.

“It must also be noted that, Mahdi’s refusal to join his boss to the APC was his personal choice and not even an issue, because while the governor was moving to the APC, he never asked his deputy to do so rather, he assured that they will continue working for the growth, development and progress of Zamfara even as members of different political parties.

“Therefore Bukola should carry his meddlesomeness elsewhere because he cannot change where fate has put us at the moment. As Muslims, this is our strongest belief.”