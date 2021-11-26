Senatorial aspirant, Deway, condemns kidnapping, killing of Onijala’s brother

The leading Kwara South Senatorial Aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Olabode Oyedepo, popularly known as Deway has condemned in its entirety, the kidnapping and killing of Amb. Onijala’s brother, Oni-Jay in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State by unknown gunmen.

Deway in a statement he released on Thursday through Adebayo Olodan, his Special Assistant on Media, described the incident as devastating, barbaric and unwarranted killing of an innocent soul.

The cosmopolitan businessman however urged the Kwara State Government and security agencies in the state to put an end to the rampant cases of banditry, kidnapping and armed robberies in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

His statement reads in part, “l am particularly saddened by the rampant cases of kidnapping and banditry in Kwara South with the recent case being the unwarranted killing of Oni-Jay in Olla, Isin LGA of Kwara State.

“I learnt the lifeless body of Oni-Jay, who was kidnapped few days ago, was found in the bush by local hunters.

“This is about the fifth case of kidnapping in my Senatorial District only in three months. This is indeed alarming and unheard of.

“I share in the grief of my brother, Amb. Onijala and other members of the family. It is my prayer that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and also grant the soul of Oni-Jay, eternal rest.

“Meanwhile, l want to charge the police and other security agencies in the state to ensure the perpetrators of such heinous act and their collaborators are apprehended and prosecuted without much delay.

“Additionally, the entire Kwara South people are tired of the unending kidnapping and killing of our people hence, we urge the Kwara State Government to tighten up security in our District.

“The priority of any government should be security of lives and property, hence we can no longer afford to lose any of our productive youths or aged parents to bandits and unidentified gunmen,” Otunba Oyedepo, said.