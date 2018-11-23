Senators allege padding of Army budget by N80billion

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP Sokoto South), on Thursday, shocked the Senate with allegation of incompetence against the Chairman of the Committee, Senator George Akume (APC Benue North West).

This claim is coming amidst further angst from the committee members, who alleged that Akume singlehandedly increased the 2018 budget of the Nigerian Army by N80billion, similar to what he allegedly did for the Army in the 2017 budgetary allocation.

Senator Danbaba, who rose through orders 14 and 15 of the Senate standing rules to complain about the committee leadership, also said the committee had not carried out any oversight exercise on Army formations within the last two years.

According to him, even a draft bill forwarded to the committee about two years ago is still gathering dusts at its secretariat.

He said: “We were all elected by our constituents to come and represent them here and also by extension represent the entire Nigeria. We, as senators, are supposed to have our roles that we need to play in the National Assembly.

“Fundamentally, we are supposed to legislate and we are to support our constituents and also undertake oversight with respect to projects that are being executed by the executive arm of government.

“I want to say that a committee that I am as a vice, which has been constituted over three years, has not been actually performing as a result of leadership. The committee, Mr. President, since its inception and constitution, we have not over sighted any army project. In fact, the only oversight that has been said to be oversight was our visit to the Army Headquarters in 2016.

“Beyond that, we have never done or undertaken any proper oversight with respect to the activities of the Nigerian Army. In fact, Mr. President, the Senate is completely detached from the Nigerian Army.

“We in the Senate do not know what the Nigerian Army is actually doing. I want to say this again, there was a draft bill that was referred to us about two years ago.

“That draft bill is still lying down on the table of the clerk of the secretariat of the committee because the leadership of the committee has not been able to give direction on what to do with the bill.

“So, Mr. President, in view of all these anomalies, I hereby call for the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to be asked to investigate as to the conduct of the committee, and why the committee leadership is allowed to stand as it is, because the name of the Senate is going to be brought to disrepute.

“The situation at hand as far as the committee is concerned, under the leadership of Akume is worrisome and embarrassing to the Senate and as a senator elected to serve my people and Nigerians, my conscience is no longer allowing me to keep quiet.”

Consequently, the Senate President Bukola Saraki directed the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, (APC, Yobe North) to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter by inviting Akume, the Vice Chairman and other members of the Committee, with a view to getting the authenticity of the issues raised by Danbaba and report back to the Senate at Plenary.

Saraki, who considered the issue as a very serious one, said the committee is a very strategic one that must play its role.

“I know that for you to have brought this matter up, it must be something that is of great concern to you. What I will consider is let the leader of the Senate meet with the chairman, the vice chairman and members, and report to us on some of these points that have been raised. The committee is a very strategic committee, as such, we must be seeing to play a role”, he stressed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.