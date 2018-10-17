Senators at loggerhead over $3.5 bn NNPC subsidy fund

Nigerian yesterday shifted their attention to a $3.5 billion budget recovery fund allegedly spent by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Two senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a heated argument during senate plenary over the issue.

Kabir Marafa (Zamfara-APC) and Ali Ndume (Yobe-APC) disagreed on which committee should investigate the matter.

The issue was brought to the notice of the senate by Biodun Olujmi (EkitiPDP).

“I bring an issue in today’s newspaper and it’s about $3.5 billion budget recovery fund being used by the NNPC,” she said.

“It is earmarked as subsidy recovery fund by the NNPC.

Mr. President, since 1999, there has always been a budget for subsidy but this has been jettisoned by the current government which leaves this administration in a dire situation.

“What is happening is that there is a fund named subsidy recovery fund which is managed by only two individuals of the NNPC: that is the Managing Director and the Executive Director, Finance.

“This fund is too huge for two people to manage.

Right now, Mr. President, the $3.5 billion is managed by just two and this is too huge to be managed without appropriation, without any recourse to any known law of the land.

“During your remarks after the passage of the budget, you mentioned that there should be a budget for subsidy that it should be brought before the National Assembly.

By the report, it is almost certain that the $3.5 billion is slush funds managed by two individuals and that is not correct.

"I urge the senate to cause the downstream committee to invite the NNPC to explain why it should be so and what has happened to the funds that have been used so far and the new term recovery instead of subsidy approval."

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his ruling mandated the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and Chairman Senate Committee on Downstream, Mr.

Marafa, to “summon those in the NNPC who are responsible and come back to us in four days on a report that we can all debate]

