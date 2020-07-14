Senators ‘at war’ over Innoson MD



The Senate Tuesday took exception to local issues surrounding the Managing Director of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, brought to its floor by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North) and countered by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP Anambra South).

Senator Utazi had at the beginning of the Senate plenary, raised a point of order to draw the attention of Senators to alleged disparaging comments made by some Nigerians against Innoson MD .



Utazi who came under order 43 of the Senate standing rule for self explanation on alleged orchestrated attempts by some Nigerians to run the INNOSON MD , said, “it was highly disturbing and worrisome that such plots are coming from people within the same Geo political zone with the Industrial giant.”

According to him, “Chief Innocent Chukwuma had done more than enough in getting the country industrialised as far as the automobile sector is concerned than for some people to be ganging up against him and which must be condemned by the Senate.”

But before Utazi’s completed his submissions, some other Senators from the South East geo political zone, started countering him underground, wondering why such a nebulously local issue should be brought to the floor of the Senate.

The underground noise of the angered lawmakers, made the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to direct Utazi to end his submission, by describing it as controversial.



“Please distinguish Senator Utazi, rest your case on this motion which has already stirred controversy because this chamber should not be reduced to this type of discussion,” he said.

Even at that , the background noise generated the motion heightened with the voice of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah sounding louder than those of others.

Senator Ubah who was later excused into the tea room by some other Senators in quelling the rancorous session , shouted on top of his voice that nobody from his constituency is against INNOSON MD and wondered why a Senator from Enugu State , took it upon himself to mislead the Senate on non existing attacks on an illustrious son from Anambra State .

In taking the matter out of the chamber , Senator Ubah later addressed journalists covering the Senate with a prepared press statement titled : ” Ifeanyi Ubah: “The biggest patronizer of Innoson vehicles in South East “.



The statement reads in part: “My attention has been unavoidably drawn to a grossly misleading and fictitious narrative credited to certain faceless, pseudo media elements who in the figment of their imaginations claim that I rejected patronage of innoson vehicles in a Senate committee meeting.

“Ordinarily, a lot of people believe that there is no good reason to personally respond to such a laughable and poorly concocted lie.

“But the truth is that allowing such a narrative to thrive unaddressed will be a big disservice to my supporters and the reading public. In this regard, to put issues in clearer perspective for the benefit of all well intended Individuals that abhor deliberate distortion of facts.

“Let me say without mincing words that In the entire Southeast, I am the only individual with the largest units of Innoson vehicles In hIs fleet. From the onset till date, I have maintained a very brotherly and cordial relationship with Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma; Chairman of Innoson Group whom I have always patronised and been at the forefront of promoting his brand.

“Therefore, I advise those trying to fan the embers of discord between two brothers to desist from such as It Is a failed ploy that is obviously dead on arrival.

“Another glaring fact that further exposes the hollowness of this poorly scripted propaganda is the fact that the Nigerian Senate already gave out official cars to Senators since last year.

“It is imperative to also note that I am not a member of the Senate Appropriation committee, neither am I a member of the Senate Services Committee; therefore, I have never been in any committee meeting to discuss the official cars to be procured and distributed to Senators.

“Ordinarily, it is not in my character to bring my investments and patronage dealings with brands to the public domain, but for the purpose of clarity; I have decided to set the records straight with these ba refaced facts and figures.

“To this end, I wish to appeal to the general public to kindly disregard this misleading report and always endeavor to reach out to my media office to ascertain the authenticity of such stories in future instances. I also wish to reaffirm my utmost commitment to promoting the Igbo economy and our “think home” philosophy”.