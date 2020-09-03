Senators kick against fuel price hike

…. Mulls emergency session

Some Senators are kicking against increase made on fuel price by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency ( PPPRA) from N145 to N151.6 per litre .

The Senators grouse against the increase is further fueled by similar increase made on electricity tariff from N22 to N66 per kilowatt by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC) .

This is as the gathering storm may force the Senate to hold an emergency session next week as hinted by the Senate’s spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru ( APC Osun Central ) .

Senator Basiru who hinted of the session in a telephone interview with the Blueprint Thursday said “I’m currently in Imo state for an APC assignment. I’m out of touch. I can’t confirm whether or not an emergency sitting will be called by the Senate since I’m not in town and not in touch.

“The President of the Senate called me a while ago. I’m not sure what he wanted to discuss with me. It may have been related to that. But I can’t tell. The Senate committee chairman on Rules and Business can confirm that.”

The Senate leadership had earlier this year waded into a planned hike in the electricity tariff, a development which resulted into the postponement of the hike till the first quarter of 2021.

In separate telephone conversations with Senators on both the fuel and electricity tariff hike , they said they were dissapointed in the hurried manner in which the fuel price hike was done without regard for consultation with the National Assembly.

Specifically, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba, said the increases in electricity tariff and fuel price at a time the economy was yet to recover from the deadly effects of Covid-19, showed that government is highly insensitive.

According to him, “the country and indeed the whole World is facing serious problem right now because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, these increases are not good at all. It is adding salt to injury.

“The government is just showing insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians because by increasing the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff, the suffering of the people will become worse. The whole thing is not funny at all”.

Senator Ogba added that blame on the increases cannot be put at the door mouth of the regulatory agencies who accordimg to him, cannot take such decisions without government approval .

“You cannot put the blame on the agencies because there is no way any of the agencies can increase the price of its commodity or service without first getting directive from the leadership of the country”, he said.

Also on Thursday, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, urged the leadership of the organised Labour in Nigeria to mobilise and shutdown the country in reaction to astronomical hike in fuel price and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

He also called on the National Assembly to urgently reconvene and speak on behalf of Nigerians who elected them just like the 7th National Assembly did in 2012 when fuel was increased from N65.00 to N140.00 by the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in January 2012.

Frank who made these assertions in a statement in Abuja, also strongly condemned the increase in the price of petrol from N148.50 to N151.56 per litre by the Pipeline Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and electricity tariff from N22.00 to N66.00 per kilowatt by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigerian (PENGASSAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Median Association (NMA), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other Civil Society Organisation (CSOs),to rise up and defend weak, poor and helpless masses in the face of this massive and unbearable onslaught against their very being.

“The NLC has rejected the evil price increase through a statement, it is now time for the Ayuba Wabba leadership of the Union to match their words with action on the streets just like ex-NLC President, Abdulwaheed Omar, did in collaboration with the Change Nigeria Group (CNG) in 2012,” Frank said.

He said that the fuel price and electricity tariff increase are most untenable especially at a period when crude oil prices have plummeted internationally and while majority of Nigerians who are unmetered are languishing under the yoke of estimated billing respectively.

“The action of the Federal Government in hiking the prices of essentials goods and services, like fuel and electricity, is tantamount to removing economic ventilators from majority of Nigerians on life support due to COV-poverty.

“This is manifestly anti-God, anti-people, unacceptable, provocative, oppressive, insensitive, wicked, satanic and a total negation of the social contract between a people and its Government,” Frank declared.

According to him, since the primary function of Government is to seek the welfare and security of its citizens, the Federal Government must as a matter of urgency increase the nation’s minimum wage to N100,000.00 to mitigate its induced rise in the cost of living.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to urgently reverse the increases as well as reduce its over- bloated cost of governance by 50 per cent in order to conserve scarce resources.