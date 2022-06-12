Senators Sabi, Akinyelure debunk defection rumour 

In separate statements, Sunday, the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North ) and chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP Ondo Central), have debunked alleged defections from their parties.

While a segment of the online media platforms, reported defection of Senator Sabi Abdullahi from APC to PDP, similar defection was also reported of Senator Ayo Akinyelure from PDP to APC.

But the duo in separate reactions, declared the reports as unfounded as they stated that they will remain in their respective political party despite failure to secure return tickets to the senate during primary elections.

Senator Sabi in a statement by the director general of his campaign organisation, Mallam Mohammed Garba Danladi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, said he remains a member of the APC as he has no intention of defecting from the party no matter the circumstances surrounding “the heavily manipulated” senatorial primary election of Niger North.

“I want to categorically state here that the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate is still in APC and shall remain in APC”, said the DG of his campaign organisation.

Akinyelure in a personally signed statement said he remains in PDP despite gang up against him during the party’s primaries last month.

He said: “I, Distinguished Senator Ayo Akinyelure, FCA, stands as symbol of development in the Senate of 9th Assembly and I will forever remain committed to the ideals of democracy in all ramifications. Where ever God Almighty wants me to serve and be a solution to humanity, I await God’s direction.”



