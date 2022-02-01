Senegal chase date with destiny against Burkina Faso in AFCON 2021 semi-final clash

Senegal will chase a date with destiny when they face Burkina Faso in the first semifinal of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, set for the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Wednesday night.

Senegal started the Afcon slowly but steadily – topping their group ahead of Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe despite scoring just one goal – but they have gradually built momentum, putting away Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16 before producing their most fluent performance to date in the quarterfinals.

The Teranga Lions eased past Equatorial Guinea 3-1 on Sunday night, with goals from Famara Diedhiou, Cheikhou Kouyate and the returning Ismaila Sarr, and it could be said that they are peaking at exactly the right time.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, have kept up their trend of strong Afcon performances in the past decade: The Stallions have reached the semis in three of their last four tournament appearances (2013, 2017 and this Nations Cup, with the exception being 2015 [and 2019 when they did not qualify).

They were second in Group A behind Cameroon before seeing off Gabon (on penalties) and Tunisia (1-0, with a goal from Dango Ouattara) in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively.

Coach Kamou Malo believes his side has already done the country proud, bringing some sense of joy to a nation which has gone through a tumultuous political upheaval after a military coup in recent days.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay homage to the people who despite everything stay strong,” Malo said after their win over Tunisia.