Senior Police Officers get promotion, three AIGs, four Commissioners climb

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the promotion of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), while four Commissioners of Police (CPs) climbed to Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police.

The promotions were one of the highlights of the first plenary meeting of the newly inaugurated Management of the Commission held in Abuja between October 9 and 11, 2018.

The new DIGs are Musa Katsina Muhammed, presently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos; Mohammed Sani Usman, Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Kano and Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, office of the National Security Adviser.

The new AIGs are: Godwin Nwobodo currently, CP Courses at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano; Adeyemi Samuel Ogunjemilusi CP, Akwa Ibom State Command; Augustine Iornongu Iwar, CP, Bayelsa State Command and Adekunle Oladunjoye, CP Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement the chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector- General of Police, who presided over the meeting, urged the newly promoted senior Police Officers to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

Alhaji Smith said their new ranks imposed on them more challenging responsibilities which call for more hard work.

He pledged the commitment of the Commission to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force will henceforth be based on seniority, merit and passing the relevant official courses.

The chairman charged the beneficiaries to reciprocate this gesture by making a success of their new offices.

The Commission’s approval has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for implementation in a letter signed by the permanent secretary/secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus.

