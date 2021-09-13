SEPATRO Futures Tennis C’ship: Makurdi Junior Club vow to win trophy





The Aper Aku Stadium Junior Tennis Club Monday left Makurdi to Lagos for the SEPATRO Futures Tennis Championship scheduled to begin Tuesday with a promise to bring back the trophy from the tournament.



The club came second in the annual CBN Junior Tennis Championship which took place in May at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.



The tournament which feature players competing in three age groups – boys and girls U- 16s, 14s and 12s had the Iorlumun sisters coming second top in the U-14s and 12s competitions.



Speaking during the departure ceremony, which took place at Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi, Chairman of the Tennis club, Victor Hemba said they have over the years been trying to build the team, which is now beginning to yield results.



He said it was unfortunate that the club is now faced with challenges particularly of finance and vehicles to convey them to tournaments.



He commended wife of the Benue state governor through her Foundation Eunice Spring of Life Foundation ESLF and Julius Atorough Foundation for the support they give to the club to assist them attend competitions.



Director of Sports Benue State Sports Council Mr Philip Nongo, said when he took over leadership of the sports council, he encouraged private sponsorship of sports noting that it has already started yielding results.



He said within the period, the state have lifted more than ten (10) trophies courtesy of the private sponsors.



He commended the Aper Aku Tennis club for the efforts they are making to develop tennis, especially the Junior team.



He urged the kids to be good ambassadors of the state and bring home more trophies.

