Seplat advocates technology adoption for development in Nigeria

Seplat Energy Plc, and its partners, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), have awarded certificates to a total of 220 comprising 214 teachers and six Chief Inspectors of Education in Edo and Delta States under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

This is the second edition of the progrmme, which is aimed at improving the standard of education in Nigeria especially Seplat Energy’s host states and communities.

Over the years, Seplat Energy had made significant impacts with critical initiatives focused on providing quality education for states of its operations and the country. To consolidate its achievements on Sustainability Development Goal four for inclusive and equitable quality education, the Company introduced STEP, a customized training programme for secondary school teachers. STEP is a three-month intensive training programme that equips teachers with tools to teach STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

The Company introduced the STEAM model of learning to secondary schools in Delta and Edo States in order to promote creative thinking, allow for higher student engagement, and offer a well-rounded education. Where STEAM are equal contributors to the process of learning.

In September 2021, the 220 certificate awardees from Delta and Edo States began their training with an initial five-day residential retreat. After that, they continued training via the E-Learning platform developed for the programme.