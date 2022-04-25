Seplat announces Odunewu, others as directors

The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc today announces the appointment of Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Kazeem Raimi as a Non-Executive Director and Mr. Ernest Ebi as a Non-Executive Director. The three appointees will be joining the Seplat Board with effect from 18th May 2022.

Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu (Independent Non- Executive Director) is a Banking and financial expert with about 30 years’ experience in the Finance and Banking Industry. Up till June 2021, she served as C-Suite executive, corporate banking (Energy, Natural Resources & Infrastructure), at First Bank Nigeria Ltd, prior to which she was the line executive for their international banking group where she supervised CEOs of the subsidiaries of First Bank in 6 African countries as well as the Bank’s Representative office in China and served as a board member for several of them.

She is a business development veteran, well versed in business strategy with over 10 years hands-on experience at C-suite Executive Management level, an alumnus of Imperial College (University of London) and University of Manchester. Bashirat is a Chartered accountant (FCA) and a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators-UK (MCIArb).

She is also a member of various reputable professional associations including the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN) and Institute of Directors (IoD). Bashirat currently serves as an INED on the board of Leadway Holdings and Non-Executive Director (NED) on the Boards of some African Subsidiary Banks of First Bank Nigeria.

She is an Independent NED on the Board of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (an NGX quoted company) and is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry where she serves as the Treasurer.

Mrs. Odunewu has experience spanning audit/accounting, corporate & commercial banking, Investment banking and treasury in various financial institutions. She has specialized in Oil and Gas financing projects and led notable successful syndications for acquisitions and development. She has been the recipient of several Merit Awards in the organizations she has worked in recognition of her stellar performance. Mrs. Odunewu is passionate about supporting younger ones towards fulfilling their aspirations and is a mentor/sponsor to many in this regard.

