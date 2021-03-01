Seplat driving sustainability with growing gas business – Brown

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, leading indigenous energy company, has identified its fast-growing gas business as a strong catalyst for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, SEPLAT, Mr. Roger Brown, described this drive as a revolution, indicating that the direction is laudable and highly rewarding to the Nigerian people and the economy at large.

Brown said this at the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) Industry Multilogues 2, its 12th biennial International Conference themed “Powering Forward: Enabling Nigeria’s Industrialisation Via Gas” held virtually.

Speaking on the company’s contributions to the Nigerian Gas industry, Brown said: “Our new Sapele Gas Plant processing capacity (PC) is 75MMscfd, increasing PC in the West to 540MMscfd (Oben and Sapele).

“SEPLAT currently contributes about 30 per cent of gas to power generation in Nigeria. Its ANOH Project is to add 300MMscfd capacity and unlock over 1,200MW of gas constrained power generation capacity.”

He, however, stressed the need to build institutional capacity to drive and sustain the transition, which is critical to attaining value and wealth advancement.

The SEPLAT CEO also called for the need to drive investments through liquidity pools such as the capital markets, bonds and PFAs as well as exploring a myriad of financing options to provide funding for gas infrastructure projects.

Brown, during his panel session dubbed “Nigeria’s Decade of Gas: The Industry Leadership Outlook”, said SEPLAT is strategically positioned to access Nigeria’s main demand centers, with its current well stock delivering 300 – 350MMscfd (Gross).

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, in his address, said the Corporation was committed to fulfilling President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to boost domestic gas supply.