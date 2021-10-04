Seplat Energy committed to sustainable power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital – CEO

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, has commissioned the project for power supply to Oben Cottage Hospital from its Oben gas facility at Oben Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, as part of the Company’s continuous community development programmes.

This is in line with Seplat’s mandate to continue to do more for its host communities and ensure continuous value creation by Seplat to the people.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, Mr Roger Brown, represented by Mr. Folorunsho Afolabi, Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, said: “The company has worked assiduously to put in place a reliable option for potentially uninterrupted 24-hours power supply to the Hospital for the long-term. To ensure a more sustainable constant power supply we continued with our plan to supply electricity to the hospital from our facility here in Oben.”

He said “Seplat is therefore happy with this epoch-making commissioning ceremony. The project is designed to provide the Cottage Hospital uninterrupted power supply directly from our Oben new Field Logistics Base and thus enable the hospital to provide adequate health care services to Oben Field Communities of Oben, Iguelaba, Ikobi and Obozogbe N’Ugu and its environs.”

Seplat had earlier ensured reconnection of the Hospital to the national grid in addition to providing power generating sets to the hospital. The Company overhauled the generating sets at the hospital as back-up to power supply and provided diesel regularly to power the generating sets.