Seplat Energy set to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian energy company listed has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (“MPNU”) from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Delaware (ExxonMobil). The company which listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, said that the completion of the transaction is subject to Ministerial Consent and other required regulatory approvals.

Seplat Energy stated that the acquisition of the company will be effective from January 1, 2021 for a consideration of $1,283 million, subject to lockbox, working capital and other adjustments at closing relative to the effective date.

The transaction agreement also includes potential additional contingent consideration of up to $300 million in total, payable over the period from January 1, 2022 to 31 December 2026, and contingent upon average Brent crude oil prices exceeding $70 per barrel and subject to MPNU’s average working interest production exceeding 60 kboepd in such calendar year.

The Transaction according to Seplat Energy will create one of the largest independent energy companies on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, and bolster Seplat Energy’s ability to drive increased growth, profitability and overall stakeholder prosperity.

Chairman of Seplat Energy, Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako, said“This is a transformational acquisition for Seplat Energy that strengthens our partnership with the national oil company, the NNPC, and consummates the spirit of the newly enacted PIA.