Seplat Energy’s 2021 revenue rises 38.2% to N293.6bn

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, announces its audited results for the full year ended 31 December 2021, recording a growth of its 2021 full-year gross profit by 128.9 per cent to N114.2 billion.

The foremost indigenous energy company also announced a 38.2 per cent rise in its 2021 full-year revenue to N293.6bn; and a growth in profit before tax by 321.1 per cent to N71 billion.

Commenting on the very impressive results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said: “Seplat Energy announced a major acquisition last week and despite a challenging year for Nigerian oil and gas, the robust results delivered today clearly show how our increasing financial strength has made such an acquisition possible, without the need to dilute shareholders, by giving international financial partners the confidence to invest in our vision.

The addition of MPNU nearly trebles our production and doubles our reserves on a pro forma 2020 basis, reinforcing our leadership of Nigeria’s indigenous energy sector and enabling us to generate strong future cash flows that will underpin our investment in Nigeria’s energy transition and improve our overall stakeholder returns.

Our 2021 performance was affected by outages at Forcados Terminal that will no longer have such an impact when we switch to the new Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline, which we expect to launch in March.

This is part of our strategy to diversify and derisk routes to market, assuring higher revenues from significantly better uptime and lower reconciliation losses. Furthermore, once we have completed our acquisition of MPNU, we will add significant production from offshore assets with dedicated export terminals that also have higher availability and lower reconciliation losses.