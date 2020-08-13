SEPLAT partners Ugborhen community to promote security

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has provided the Ugborhen Community in Delta state a critical support leading to the community handing over of three security vehicles to the Nigeria Police, Navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The vehicles were procured from the community’s Freedom To Operate (FTO) account.

Ugborhen is one of SEPLAT’s foremost oil and gas host or producing communities in Ovhor field in OML 38 & 41, a swampy terrain in Okpe Kingdom in the Western Niger Delta of Nigeria.

The presentation of the three Toyota Hilux vehicles was done at the Ugborhen Community town hall, and this is coming following the incident of insecurity in the area, which was highlighted in the community’s correspondence to Seplat whilst seeking support to addressing the situation.

The company carried out an assessment of the situation and the need and provided advise on how to address the situation, particularly, considering the peculiar location of the community, being situated at the extreme end of Sapele Local government and ease of access by both land and water, which makes it vulnerable to insecurity.

The company also provided technical input (specifications) on the type of vehicle to be procured and provided guidance on how to make the agreement with the security agencies (the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police and the NSCDC workable. Though procured by the community, Seplat helped in inspecting the vehicles and ensured the vehicles are fit for the intended purpose.

The vehicles were presented to the Navy commander for the Nigerian Navy logistics base, Sapele; the Police Area Commander and the Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sapele Local Government by the President of the community, Engineer Phillip Mebradu.