Seplat’s gas development a major boost for Nigeria’s energy transition agenda – CEO

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, has identified its gas development programmes as a major boost for Nigeria’s energy transition agenda as well as the global call for carbon reduction.

Roger Brown, The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said this while addressing the media at the recently concluded Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the Seplat Energy CEO, most developed countries currently have gas grid bases forming a strong pedestal for renewables, which is far beyond what is obtainable in Nigeria where the grid base is diesel power.

“To transit to renewables, you need a grid base that works. So, our Decade of Gas mantra in Nigeria is aimed to provide the right grid base for that transition and Seplat Energy is well aligned to that. If you do not have the right grid base and want to go the way of renewables, you could end up going off-grid with small scale solar panels all around. It is important for the world to understand the peculiarities of Nigeria and that the country needs the right base to transit to renewables.”

Mr. Brown also spoke in a panel session dubbed ‘Upstream Value Creation: Unbounded Opportunities Post-COVID’ where he outlined the company’s business strides and as well as its future strategies. He also spoke on the Company’s values and continuous partnership with the AOW Brand at the AOW Drinks Reception sponsored by Seplat Energy.