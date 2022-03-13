Seria A: Oshimen’s double shames Verona

Victor Osimhen scored twice to give title-chasing Napoli victory at Verona, whose fans must be ashamed of themselves after they chanted racist insults at the players of their opponents.

The road win brought Napoli within striking distance of leaders AC Milan.

Napoli are provisionally second on 60 points from 29 matches, three points behind Milan.

Inter Milan are third with 58 points, but with two games in hand.

Osimhen headed Napoli in front after just 13 minutes.

He doubled his team’s advantage on 71 minutes.

The striker now has nine goals in Serie A this season.

This is a goal shy of what he totaled all of last season.