Serial fraudster bags 28 years jail term in Kano

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of a serial fraudster, Gabriel Chimezie, before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court on a four count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, said Chimezie had twice been convicted by the Kaduna State High Court on similar charges and was currently serving a term at the Correctional Centre.

He said the convict, alongside two others, Stephen Olaika and Francis Chukwu (deceased), defrauded the complainant to the tune of N1, 475,000 on the pretext that they would award him contract to supply Solar Halogen Indicator.

The Spokesperson said the convict and his accomplices were able to convince their victim with the false claim that they knew him from his time at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He said upon arraignment, Chimezie pleaded not guilty thereby setting the stage of full trial.

Accordong to.him, “During the trial, prosecution counsel Musa Isah called four witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence.

“Convinced that the prosecution had proved its case, Justice Aliyu today convicted and sentenced Chimezie to seven years imprisonment on each of the four counts without option of fine. The court ordered that the sentence shall run concurrently.”