SERVICOM advocates improvement in NYSC internal processes

The National Coordinator/CEO of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has advocated for innovative and proactive improvements in internal processes of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in order to elevate its status to a five-star citizens’ service-centre delivery organisation.

Akajemeli made the remark while addressing NYSC during the SERVICOM Networking Committee meeting tagged “Adopting Innovations for Effective and Efficient Service Delivery’’ for Nodal/Focal and Desk officers recently.

According to the press statement signed by the Public Awareness Manager SERVICOM Presidency, Mrs. Henrietta Okokon, the SERVICOM boss informed the officers that corps members who come for national assignment expect more transparent, accessible and responsive services from the NYSC.

Akajemeli, therefore, urged the management to combine feedback from customers with internal data to uncover issues that cause service failures as well as carry out stakeholder-engagements through customer survey and other feedback channels.

She further explained that, a customer’s journey is the entire experience that a person has when seeking service in an organisation, and thus the Agency should develop a chart of how citizens experience these journeys, translate improvement opportunities into solutions and improving the journey by simplifying processes, and eliminate bottlenecks to enhance service delivery efficiency.

While speaking on steps to improve the customers’ journey, the SERVICOM national coordinator emphasised on the process improvement strategies which she said would make the Agency’s operation recognizable and more successful.

In his welcome address, the Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General M K Fadah said in a bid to ensure world class service delivery, the NYSC has put up mechanisms for assessing the impact of its activities, through the establishment of the NYSC Radio and Television stations, toll-free telephone lines, provision of suggestion boxes, as well as meetings with nodal, focal and desk officers to review commendations, complaints and suggestions.

