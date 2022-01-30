SERVICOM advocates more strategic citizens’ engagements

The National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has advocated the need for more awareness campaigns and strategic engagements with the Nigerian citizens through the various service regulatory windows in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This call was made recently when the Coordinator paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) in Abuja where she harped on concerted sensitization efforts.

According to Akajemeli, NNRA is a customer-sensitive and citizen-centred Agency saddled with the responsibility of interfacing with the Nigerian public, hence the need to create adequate awareness media programmes in order to adequately inform, educate and enlighten Nigerians on its activities.

The SERVICOM national coordinator, however, stressed the importance of the authorities’ services across numerous sectors, citing the, petroleum, aviation, mining industry and nuclear installations as examples, while harping on inspection and enforcement of nuclear safety measures and radiological protection.

She advised the management to further provide the SERVICOM Unit with needed support and resources for service improvement work plan implementation through network meetings, and provision of office space for better coordination of the Service delivery initiative in the Authority.

She assured that the SERVICOM Office would collaborate with NNRA to sensitise its state offices as it promised to also put in place a reward system that would recognise staff that excel at every service delivery window to customers in order to strengthen the SERVICOM Units and reposition them to function optimally, ensuring that all customers are served right.

In his address, the Director General Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Dr Yau Usman Idris informed the National Coordinator that the Agency is innovative in processing licenses to stakeholders in the health, petroleum, aviation and the mining sectors and pledged to partner with SERVICOM to add value to the service delivery initiatives of his administration and to the Nigerian citizens.