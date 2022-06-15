SERVICOM bags FCTA outstanding performance award

In line with the Federal Government Performance Management System, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Tuesday, organised its Staff Recognition Award 2022 and SERVICOM emerged as one of the ‘outstanding performance corporate bodies and development partners,’ for contributing to the development of Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists, the National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, said the award is part on the back for a good job well done and to identify, motivate hard-working and dedicated staff, corporate bodies, development partners amongst others for adding value to the process of nation building.

“The award will entrench healthy competition in the way we do our work in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). For those who got recognised, they’re being asked to do more while for those who didn’t get award; it is encouraging them to be on the positive side. The bottom line is to improve the quality of services and to delight the citizens who come to take service from government in FCTA.

“SERVICOM raise, recognise, reward and celebrate those who do well. It feels great to be recognized. It means someone is watching your activities not only as an individual but as a team. It is tracked and recognising the value we add to the process and that is a very great experience. The award is actually for the team of SERVICOM because all of the efforts, continuous engagements and connecting to the service providers as well as the service takers are due to unity amongst us, working as an office to improve and add service delivery in Nigeria.”

She lauded the entirety of FCT and others that made it possible to bringing out the best and doing it differently.

The award, second edition of the FCT recognition and honour, SERVICOM was recognised for its office support to the FCT administration in the discharge of its duties.

