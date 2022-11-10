SERVICOM expresses worry of leakages in NECO exams via websites, others

The Service Compact Presidency (SERVICOM) has identified leakage of examinations through websites reason for poor performance in the National Examinations Council (NECO) across the country.

The National Coordinator SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, made the observation during her presentation of the SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation (SCE) report to the Registrar and management of NECO, Tuesday, at the agency’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state.

According to Akajemeli, the exercise was conducted in 16 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

She said the mystery shopping conducted by the evaluators and the feedback received from the general public revealed that there are websites where students subscribed for NECO examination before the examination takes place.

The act, the SERVICOM boss said could discourage students from preparing for the examination and thereby, dropping the standards of the examination body.

She also identified occasional shortage of examination materials such as question papers which she said had affected the smooth administration of examination and could lead to malpractice during the exercise.

Further speaking of other weaknesses to leakages, Akajemeli said, poor logistical arrangements as examination papers were either carried by motorcycles or private cars is could give a negative vibes.

“Some supervisors were seen conveying sensitive materials to different centres using public transport such as motorbikes and tricycles. This exposes them to danger and leads to late arrival of question papers to the centres,” she said.

She added that other areas of weaknesses include the meagre payments to the examination supervisors, payment for their services not promptly done among others, “which could lead them to engage in examination malpractices.”

She, however, urged the council to guard against all the observable challenges to guarantee the credibility of the body.

“Systems should be put in place by NECO management to safely convey supervisors and sensitive materials to examination centres.

“This would reduce the risks associated with usage of motorbikes and tricycles to ensure safety of staff and materials,” she advised.

The SERVICOM boss, nevertheless, assured to collaborate with the council in actualising a continuous improvement on the quality of services delivery to the citizens.

Responding, Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, appreciated the SERVICOM management for the assessment reports.

Represented by Malam Audu Fuka, Director, General Services Development, Wushishi said the council would act on the weaknesses identified by the SERVICOM for correction.