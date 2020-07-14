SERVICOM: FG initiates service delivery pilot scheme in 7 states

The federal government has set up pilot service delivery initiatives at the state level across seven states of the federation.

This was made public when the national coordinator, CEO of SEVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, recently paid an advocacy visit to Nassarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule in Lafia.

She stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to open governance as his administration had signed a compact with Nigerians at the London Anti-Corruption Summit 2016 with the aim to stem the tide of corruption and enhance citizens-centred participation in governance that will foster an open transparent system of government and public service delivery.

A press statement issued by the Public Awareness Manager, SERVICOM, Mrs. Henrietta Okokon, stated that SERVICOM is to develop modalities for effective implementation of SERVICOM units at the state level by ensuring that the state government appoints a lead person called focal officers, who will take charge of the SERVICOM offices in 7 pilot states to drive the process.

Speaking further, the national coordinator stated that “services rendered at the state level will be rolled over to the local government areas across Nigeria, where there will be an establishment of SERVICOM units that will bridge gaps and create government connectedness to the citizens.”

Akajemeli reiterated governments’ readiness to train the focal officers through the process in MDA’s at the states offices for citizens to have quality service delivery that is fair, timely, honest and accountable by working towards improved service delivery.