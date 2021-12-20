SERVICOM gives awards to Nodal officers, journalists

The SERVICOM presidency weekend appreciated its partners and stakeholders in the area of service compliance and delivery.

In line with SERVICOM’s Presidency mentoring on raising and praising individual service provider or organization, to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to reward and celebrate those who give delightsome service experience to citizens, SERVICOM appreciated its stakeholders and partners with different kinds of sophisticated items and plaques.

Speaking, the National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Presidency Nnenna Akajemeli said the initiative of awarding selfless citizens and organisations started 10years ago to encourage workers in the area of service delivery and meeting the demands of Nigerians.

The SERVICOM boss stated this during the SERVICOM end of year media parley and Nodal officers awards in Abuja.

“The SERVICOM office started awarding and celebrating Nodal officers and MDAs that met and exceeded citizens’ expectations in 2007 and we have since then made efforts to institutionalise awards/reward system in MDAs. And to my dear colleagues and gentlemen of the press, it is with great delight that I welcome you to this media parley. Your presence here underscores the importance you place on the Service Delivery Initiative of the fderal government.

