SERVICOM lauds Ebute Metta FMC on service delivery

National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has lauded the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute Metta on its initiatives towards driving the culture of excellence and service delivery.

This commendation was given when Mrs Akajemeli paid an advocacy visit to the medical centre as part of her working visit to firm up deliveries on Open Government Partnership (OGP) commitments on service delivery thematic area.

A press statement issued by Public Awareness Manager SERVICOM, Henrietta Okokon, Sunday, the culture of excellence, innovation and technology witnessed in the federal medical centre attested to the value placed on the service delivery initiative of the federal government as well as SERVICOM’s commitment to actualise the mandates of the Open Government Partnership programme.

According to her, “SERVICOM is working assiduously to position excellence in the customer service drive of this administration by ensuring it attains connectedness between intuitions and the citizens.”

She informed the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Ebute Metta, Dr. Adejuwon Adedamola Dada, of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the OGP initiative as being governed by four major principles such as transparency, accountability, citizens’ participation and technology.

Akajemeli said due to the centrality and importance of the Federal Ministry of Health’s services to the citizens, SERVICOM elected to work with the Ministry’s Hospital Services Department, Federal Medical Centres Ebute Meta and Keffi, because of the high customer facing services they render to Nigerians.

“We would also develop a monitoring and reporting framework for the implementation of selected service standards in charters of selected service windows’’, she added while soliciting for CMD’s collaboration with SERVICOM, as the customer service arm of government to put in place systems and mechanisms to ensure implementation of the service standards within the delivery period of OGP NAP11, which falls within 2019- August 2022.

She also called on the CMD to spearhead, own, and support staff sensitisation trainings for the project and also carry out awareness campaigns for their service

takers.

In his welcome address the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta , Dr. Dada informed the Coordinator that the Centre had bridged the clinical and financial aspect of their processes into an E-Card and wallet for ease of business.

Adejuwon pledged managements’ commitment to embrace the culture of service excellence, by rendering quality and efficient services in all the service departments of the centre.



