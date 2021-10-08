SERVICOM lauds health, security workers on selfless service

The National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has commended doctors, nurses, cleaners, security personnel and other stakeholders for great, excellent and selfless services rendered to the citizens of Nigeria, especially during the post ccovid-19 era.

She stated this Wednesday in an interview during the 2021 Customer Service Week held in Abuja, with the theme ‘the power of service’. The theme, she said, highlights the inherent power in quality service delivery and it may go wrong in the absence of quality services which is part of SERVICOM’s mandate.

“This theme also speaks to the importance of quality services as it focuses on how service givers have made a difference from working in a real office to working remotely in a pandemic area,” she said.

She added that when she said people who put their lives on the line, she was referring to everyone that inconvenienced their space, comfort, time and liberty to put smiles on the faces of others especially during the lockdown, risking their lives and health just to keep the nation safe.

“We are creating this awareness on the theme for the year, ‘the power of service’ to the public by celebrating service providers across the various service windows in appreciating them for their efforts in improving citizen’s service experiences.

“We are celebrating a heart of service for those who served with commitment, dedication and creativity and we are also proposing to celebrate our key stakeholders who have collaborated with us in making service delivery a subject of national discourse. The objectives of this year’s celebration amongst others is to celebrate and appreciate service providers across MDAs as appreciation for their efforts in rendering services and improving citizens’ experience at the various service windows,” she stated.

The SERVICOM boss said that Customer

Service Week is observed world- wide in every first week of October to celebrate outstanding service givers who worked hard to give customers quality service delivery at the various service windows and the service takers who give feedback to enhance improvement processes.

She furthers stated that the customer service week provides a unique opportunity for service and support for professionals around the globe to join in the celebration of the important role that customer service plays in every organisation. She added that it is an opportunity to demonstrate to customers their dedication to good customer service as well as reflect on what needs to be improved.

The national coordinator used the medium to appreciate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Nigerian Police Force, medical personnel, the Nigerian Army, para military, Ministerial SERVICOM Units (MSUs), journalists, the international organisations, relevant stakeholders and all Nigerians who worked assiduously in sustaining service improvement despite challenges the nation faced.

“As part of this year’s celebration and the relevance of SERVICOM office as the foremost change agent for service excellence, we are appreciating all those who have innovatively rendered services,” Akajemeli stated.