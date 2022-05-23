SERVICOM ranks NYSC high on service delivery

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been ranked high for its various innovations which led to the provision of effective and efficient service delivery to its numerous stakeholders.

SERVICOM National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nnenna Akajemili, gave the commendation Monday in her address at the NYSC SERVICOM Networking Committee Meeting of Nodal, Focal and Desk Officers, with the theme; “Adopting Innovations for Effective and Efficient Service Deliveery,” and held at the NYSC National Directorate headquarters, Abuja.

She said customer satisfaction is the bedrock of every good business, adding that there is need to continuously train the personnel that are in the frontline of every service delivery for better performance.

While declaring the meeting open, the NYSC Director General, Brig.- Gen Kaku Fadah, said in its bid to ensure world class service delivery, the scheme had put in place mechanisms for assessing the impact of its services, especially through the establishment of NYSC Radio and Television Stations, provision of suggestion boxes, toll-free telephone lines, direct mobile line communication, as well as regular meeting with designated officers to review commendations, complaints and suggestions from outsiders.

General Fada, whose address was read at the meeting by the director, Human Resource Management, Hajiya Habiba Bappah, said; “these modest steps and our compliance with other SERVICOM guidelines informed the conferment of awards on the director general and the Nodal Officer in 2021.

“Also, in recognition of our giant strides over the years, the SERVICOM National Office elevated the NYSC to a 4-Star Organisation in 2019.”

