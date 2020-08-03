SERVICOM rates immigration service delivery high

The Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) has lauded the operations and service delivery process of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

The appraisal was given when the National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli recently attended the grand finale /awards presentation at the Nigerian Immigration Service headquarters, Abuja.

Akajemeli, in her paper presentation, commended the Nigeria Immigration Comptroller General (CGI), Muhammed Babadede and his management team for their commitment in entrenching the culture of improved service delivery in NIS.

She stated that SERVICOM is determined to ensure that people get rewards for reformations and improved service delivery processes as and when due.

According to her the appraisals provided the opportunity to recognise and reward employees, and ensure they feel valued for the work that they have done. Appraisal systems, she said, always exist to improve organisational efficiency by ensuring that individuals perform to the best of their ability, develop their potential, and earn appropriate rewards. This in turn, she said, would lead to improved organisational performance.

She called on CEO’s to always recognise employees and reward service excellence which is key to the reformation process on- going in the NIS.

“This in turn would increase productivity at work, generate higher revenue and most importantly, increase customer satisfaction,” she added.

Akajemeli further said that the success and the failure of service delivery lies with the leadership of NIS, hence the central role that leadership plays in the achievement of our national ideals cannot be overemphasized.

In his welcome address, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babadede, said the guidance of the Presidency gave him the drive to attain the feat in NIS.